The Villanova Wildcats (6-1) meet the UCLA Bruins (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on FOX.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Villanova Players to Watch

Eric Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Moore: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Burton: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK TJ Bamba: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Villanova vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 126th 78.4 Points Scored 71.8 238th 61st 64.1 Points Allowed 56.7 4th 116th 35.1 Rebounds 34.8 124th 244th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 33rd 9.7 3pt Made 3.8 355th 283rd 11.3 Assists 13.3 181st 35th 9.3 Turnovers 11.0 111th

