Villanova vs. UCLA December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Villanova Wildcats (6-1) meet the UCLA Bruins (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on FOX.
Villanova vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Villanova Players to Watch
- Eric Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Moore: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
Villanova vs. UCLA Stat Comparison
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|126th
|78.4
|Points Scored
|71.8
|238th
|61st
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|56.7
|4th
|116th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|34.8
|124th
|244th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|33rd
|9.7
|3pt Made
|3.8
|355th
|283rd
|11.3
|Assists
|13.3
|181st
|35th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.0
|111th
