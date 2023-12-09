The Villanova Wildcats (6-1) meet the UCLA Bruins (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on FOX.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Villanova Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Eric Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Burton: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Dixon: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Moore: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Burton: 10.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bamba: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Longino: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank
126th 78.4 Points Scored 71.8 238th
61st 64.1 Points Allowed 56.7 4th
116th 35.1 Rebounds 34.8 124th
244th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th
33rd 9.7 3pt Made 3.8 355th
283rd 11.3 Assists 13.3 181st
35th 9.3 Turnovers 11.0 111th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.