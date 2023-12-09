Saturday's contest that pits the Washington Huskies (5-3) against the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-75 in favor of Washington. Tipoff is at 11:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Washington vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Washington vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 78, Gonzaga 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.5)

Washington (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Washington has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while Gonzaga's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.8 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per contest (216th in college basketball).

The 36.0 rebounds per game Washington averages rank 65th in college basketball, and are 4.5 more than the 31.5 its opponents record per contest.

Washington connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Huskies rank 99th in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 105th in college basketball defensively with 86.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Washington and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.0 per game (191st in college basketball) and force 11.8 (214th in college basketball play).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.4 points per game. They're putting up 87.3 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.9 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball.

Gonzaga ranks sixth in the country at 41.5 rebounds per game. That's 13.1 more than the 28.4 its opponents average.

Gonzaga makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Gonzaga has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball), 1.6 more than the 10.5 it forces (301st in college basketball).

