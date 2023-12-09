The Washington Huskies (3-2) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Washington vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Washington vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Gonzaga AVG Gonzaga Rank 57th 82.6 Points Scored 83.4 49th 280th 75.6 Points Allowed 64.6 66th 180th 33.4 Rebounds 41.6 10th 267th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 13.8 10th 281st 6.0 3pt Made 6.6 247th 49th 16.8 Assists 15.4 82nd 207th 12.4 Turnovers 12.2 189th

