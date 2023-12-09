Washington vs. Gonzaga December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Huskies (3-2) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Washington vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 23.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Moses Wood: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Koren Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 0.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Gonzaga Players to Watch
Washington vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Gonzaga AVG
|Gonzaga Rank
|57th
|82.6
|Points Scored
|83.4
|49th
|280th
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|66th
|180th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|41.6
|10th
|267th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|13.8
|10th
|281st
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.6
|247th
|49th
|16.8
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|207th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|189th
