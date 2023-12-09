Saturday's contest features the Weber State Wildcats (4-3) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) matching up at Dee Events Center (on December 9) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Weber State.

The matchup has no set line.

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah Venue: Dee Events Center

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 71, Cal Poly 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Weber State vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-9.8)

Weber State (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 133.0

Weber State has put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Cal Poly is 5-2-0. The Wildcats have a 0-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mustangs have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game (scoring 72.7 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball while allowing 59.7 per contest to rank eighth in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential overall.

Weber State ranks 269th in the country at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.3 its opponents average.

Weber State knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 33.5% from deep (174th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.5%.

The Wildcats rank 79th in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 38th in college basketball, allowing 81.9 points per 100 possessions.

Weber State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.4 turnovers per game, committing 8.9 (16th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 68.0 points per game (310th in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per contest (258th in college basketball). They have a -59 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Cal Poly is 333rd in the country at 28.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents average.

Cal Poly hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (249th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.1%.

Cal Poly has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.8 (105th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (184th in college basketball).

