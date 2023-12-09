How to Watch Weber State vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) travel to face the Weber State Wildcats (4-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Weber State vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Weber State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- Weber State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 314th.
- The Wildcats average just 1.9 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Mustangs allow (74.6).
- Weber State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.
Cal Poly Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 41.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 41.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Cal Poly has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 348th.
- The Mustangs' 68.0 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 59.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When Cal Poly allows fewer than 72.7 points, it is 2-2.
Weber State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Weber State fared better at home last year, scoring 72.4 points per game, compared to 63.4 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 66.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.7.
- When playing at home, Weber State sunk 0.6 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in road games (32.1%).
Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal Poly averaged 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.
- At home, the Mustangs allowed 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.9.
- Beyond the arc, Cal Poly drained more trifectas away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).
Weber State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Colgate
|L 57-55
|Avenir Centre
|11/27/2023
|Navajo Technical
|W 107-45
|Dee Events Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|L 70-54
|UCCU Center
|12/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Dee Events Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|San Jose State
|W 81-77
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Idaho
|L 85-70
|ICCU Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 70-63
|Gill Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
