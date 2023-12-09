The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) travel to face the Weber State Wildcats (4-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Weber State Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Weber State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 314th.

The Wildcats average just 1.9 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Mustangs allow (74.6).

Weber State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 41.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 41.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Cal Poly has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 348th.

The Mustangs' 68.0 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 59.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When Cal Poly allows fewer than 72.7 points, it is 2-2.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Weber State fared better at home last year, scoring 72.4 points per game, compared to 63.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 66.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.7.

When playing at home, Weber State sunk 0.6 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Poly averaged 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.

At home, the Mustangs allowed 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.9.

Beyond the arc, Cal Poly drained more trifectas away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).

