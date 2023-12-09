The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) travel to face the Weber State Wildcats (4-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Weber State Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Weber State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 314th.
  • The Wildcats average just 1.9 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Mustangs allow (74.6).
  • Weber State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 41.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 41.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Cal Poly has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 348th.
  • The Mustangs' 68.0 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 59.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When Cal Poly allows fewer than 72.7 points, it is 2-2.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Weber State fared better at home last year, scoring 72.4 points per game, compared to 63.4 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 66.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.7.
  • When playing at home, Weber State sunk 0.6 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal Poly averaged 63.0 points per game at home last season, and 56.6 away.
  • At home, the Mustangs allowed 64.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Cal Poly drained more trifectas away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Colgate L 57-55 Avenir Centre
11/27/2023 Navajo Technical W 107-45 Dee Events Center
12/5/2023 @ Utah Valley L 70-54 UCCU Center
12/9/2023 Cal Poly - Dee Events Center
12/13/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 San Jose State W 81-77 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Idaho L 85-70 ICCU Arena
12/4/2023 @ Oregon State L 70-63 Gill Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center
12/18/2023 Eastern Washington - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Omaha - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

