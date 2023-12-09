The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) will hope to end a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Weber State Wildcats (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dee Events Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Weber State vs. Cal Poly matchup.

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Weber State Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM Weber State (-14.5) 126.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Weber State (-14.5) 126.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

Weber State has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

Cal Poly has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five Mustangs games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.