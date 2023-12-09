Weber State vs. Cal Poly December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) play the Weber State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dee Events Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Weber State vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 22.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
Weber State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|272nd
|69.6
|Points Scored
|66.3
|316th
|19th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|227th
|352nd
|26.8
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|363rd
|4.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|278th
|224th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.0
|331st
|352nd
|9.2
|Assists
|9.0
|356th
|4th
|7.8
|Turnovers
|9.3
|35th
