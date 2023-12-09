The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) play the Weber State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dee Events Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 22.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

22.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Blaise Threatt: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Tew: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dyson Koehler: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Jones: 22.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

22.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Threatt: 7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Verplancken: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Tew: 7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Koehler: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 272nd 69.6 Points Scored 66.3 316th 19th 60.6 Points Allowed 73.2 227th 352nd 26.8 Rebounds 28.5 328th 363rd 4.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 278th 224th 6.8 3pt Made 5.0 331st 352nd 9.2 Assists 9.0 356th 4th 7.8 Turnovers 9.3 35th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.