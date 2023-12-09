The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they look to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Weber State Wildcats (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dee Events Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah Venue: Dee Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Weber State -14.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs Cal Poly Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Weber State has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.

The Wildcats have a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cal Poly is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Mustangs have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +650 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cal Poly has a 13.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Weber State 0 0% 72.7 140.7 59.7 134.3 132.3 Cal Poly 5 71.4% 68.0 140.7 74.6 134.3 133.1

Additional Weber State vs Cal Poly Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average just 1.9 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Mustangs give up (74.6).

The Mustangs average 8.3 more points per game (68.0) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (59.7).

Cal Poly is 4-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 59.7 points.

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Weber State 1-3-0 0-0 0-4-0 Cal Poly 5-2-0 1-0 5-2-0

Weber State vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Weber State Cal Poly 8-4 Home Record 6-11 8-8 Away Record 1-13 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

