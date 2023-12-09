In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on William Nylander to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In 11 of 23 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted seven shots in one game against the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.

He has five goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 81 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:14 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:15 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:10 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 3 2 1 20:46 Home W 5-4 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

