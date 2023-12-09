William Nylander will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nylander are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

William Nylander vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 20:37 on the ice per game.

In Nylander's 23 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has a point in 20 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points seven times.

Nylander has an assist in 16 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nylander has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 81 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 3 30 Points 3 13 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

