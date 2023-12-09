How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- FGCU vs Minnesota (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Purdue vs Alabama (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Auburn vs Indiana (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 13th.
- The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.6).
- When it scores more than 62.6 points, Wisconsin is 7-1.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged away (67.3).
- At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71).
- At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
