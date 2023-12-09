Can we count on Yegor Sharangovich lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames match up against the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sharangovich stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.