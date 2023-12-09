Yegor Sharangovich Game Preview: Flames vs. Devils - December 9
The Calgary Flames, Yegor Sharangovich among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Sharangovich's props? Here is some information to help you.
Yegor Sharangovich vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Flames vs Devils Game Info
Sharangovich Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Sharangovich has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 15:14 on the ice per game.
- In five of 26 games this year, Sharangovich has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In nine of 26 games this season, Sharangovich has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- In five of 26 games this year, Sharangovich has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 46.5% that Sharangovich hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Sharangovich has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sharangovich Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
