The Calgary Flames, Yegor Sharangovich among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Sharangovich's props? Here is some information to help you.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Sharangovich has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 15:14 on the ice per game.

In five of 26 games this year, Sharangovich has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 26 games this season, Sharangovich has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 26 games this year, Sharangovich has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Sharangovich hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Sharangovich has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

