Will Yegor Zamula Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 9?
Can we anticipate Yegor Zamula scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Zamula stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Zamula scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Zamula has zero points on the power play.
- Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Zamula recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:34
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 5-0
Flyers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
