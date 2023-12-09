Can we anticipate Yegor Zamula scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zamula stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Zamula scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Zamula has zero points on the power play.

Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 76 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.