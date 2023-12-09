Should you bet on Zachary Benson to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

Benson has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Benson has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 91 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:36 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.