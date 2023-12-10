The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

  • Barabanov has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Barabanov has no points on the power play.
  • Barabanov's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

