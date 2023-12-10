Will Alexander Barabanov Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 10?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Barabanov stats and insights
- Barabanov has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
- Barabanov has no points on the power play.
- Barabanov's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
