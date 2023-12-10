The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barabanov stats and insights

Barabanov has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

Barabanov has no points on the power play.

Barabanov's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.