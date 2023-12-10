The San Jose Sharks, Alexander Barabanov included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Barabanov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

Barabanov's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:01 per game on the ice, is -1.

Barabanov has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barabanov has a point in three games this year through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Barabanov has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Barabanov's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Barabanov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 5 3 Points 3 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

