Will Alexander Holtz Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 10?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Holtz score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460
Holtz stats and insights
- Holtz has scored in eight of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- Holtz has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Holtz's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Holtz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:09
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:47
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-3
Devils vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
