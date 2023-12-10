Will Anthony Beauvillier find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Beauvillier has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 6.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

