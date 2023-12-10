The Chicago Blackhawks, with Anthony Beauvillier, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Beauvillier in that upcoming Blackhawks-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

Beauvillier has averaged 12:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Beauvillier has a goal in two of the 26 games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 26 games this year, Beauvillier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Beauvillier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Beauvillier's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beauvillier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 26 Games 1 9 Points 1 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.