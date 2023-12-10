Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Duclair's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair has averaged 14:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In five of 24 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 24 games this year, Duclair has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Duclair has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 24 games played.

Duclair's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 27% chance of Duclair having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 8 10 Points 3 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

