The Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.

The Blackhawks' game against the Capitals will air on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 89 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

The Blackhawks have 63 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 23 goals during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 26 11 10 21 20 22 40% Jason Dickinson 26 9 5 14 10 18 47.5% Philipp Kurashev 20 5 9 14 10 10 58.8% Nick Foligno 26 4 8 12 9 20 47% Seth Jones 26 0 10 10 30 12 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have allowed 69 total goals (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 25 goals during that time.

