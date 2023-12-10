Should you wager on Brett Kulak to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Kulak has zero points on the power play.

Kulak's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 90 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 4-3 OT

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

