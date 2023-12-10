When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, will Calen Addison light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 27 games this season.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:45 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

