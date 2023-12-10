Should you bet on Cole Guttman to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals meet up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guttman stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Guttman has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 4-3 OT
10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 3-2
10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:56 Away L 3-1
10/10/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:15 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.