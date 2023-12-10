Will Colin Miller Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 10?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, is Colin Miller a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- Miller has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|L 5-3
Devils vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
