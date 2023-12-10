Will Connor Brown light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through 18 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.0 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:53 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 6-4 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:25 Home L 4-3

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.