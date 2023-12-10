Will Connor Brown Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
Will Connor Brown light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.0 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:25
|Home
|L 4-3
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
