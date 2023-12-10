Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
When the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, will Connor McDavid light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- In eight of 22 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 13 assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:31
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|5
|1
|4
|19:03
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|4
|0
|4
|18:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|23:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
