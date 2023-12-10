Connor McDavid Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 10
The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on McDavid in the Oilers-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Connor McDavid vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
|Oilers vs Devils Prediction
|Oilers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Devils Player Props
|Oilers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Oilers vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McDavid Season Stats Insights
- McDavid has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- McDavid has scored a goal in eight of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 17 of 22 games this year, McDavid has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- In 15 of 22 games this year, McDavid has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- McDavid's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
- McDavid has an implied probability of 70.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
McDavid Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|22
|Games
|2
|34
|Points
|3
|9
|Goals
|1
|25
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.