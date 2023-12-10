The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on McDavid in the Oilers-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.

Connor McDavid vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

McDavid has scored a goal in eight of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 17 of 22 games this year, McDavid has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 22 games this year, McDavid has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

McDavid's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 70.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 2 34 Points 3 9 Goals 1 25 Assists 2

