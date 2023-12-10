Will Connor Murphy find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy is yet to score through 26 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Murphy has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:13 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

