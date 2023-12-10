Going into their game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2), the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:20 PM on Sunday, December 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 in their most recent outing.

The Eagles are coming off of a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Julio Jones WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slay CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Cunningham LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Full Participation In Practice Jack Stoll TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Grant Calcaterra TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 14 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Cowboys or the Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in total offense (380.4 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (287.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 32.3 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been surging on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking third-best in passing offense (263.4 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (181.1 passing yards allowed per game).

Dallas is totaling 117 rushing yards per game on offense this season (11th in NFL), and is surrendering 106 rushing yards per game (12th) on defense.

With 18 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Cowboys' +8 turnover margin is the fourth-best in the NFL.

Eagles Season Insights

The Eagles are putting up 361.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (ninth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 350.6 total yards per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Eagles' offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 27.4 points per contest (fourth-best) this season. Defensively, they rank 24th by allowing 24 points per game.

The Eagles have been struggling in pass defense, ranking fourth-worst with 260.3 passing yards surrendered per game. They have been more effective offensively, posting 235.7 passing yards per contest (13th-ranked).

Philadelphia has been keeping opposing offenses in check on run defense, allowing just 90.3 rushing yards per game (fourth-best). On offense, it ranks eighth in the NFL by compiling 126 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles own a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145)

Cowboys (-175), Eagles (+145) Total: 51.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Eagles matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.