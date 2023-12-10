Will Curtis Lazar score a goal when the New Jersey Devils play the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lazar stats and insights

Lazar has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Lazar has zero points on the power play.

Lazar averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 10:07 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.