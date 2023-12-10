In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Darnell Nurse to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

Nurse has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Nurse's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:39 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 24:02 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:48 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 25:10 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:35 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:46 Home W 4-3 OT

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

