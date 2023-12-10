Dawson Mercer will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers play at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Considering a wager on Mercer in the Devils-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Dawson Mercer vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In six of 25 games this season, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mercer has a point in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Mercer has an assist in four of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Mercer has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 25 Games 2 10 Points 2 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

