Dawson Mercer Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 10
Dawson Mercer will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers play at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Considering a wager on Mercer in the Devils-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Dawson Mercer vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Mercer Season Stats Insights
- Mercer has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).
- In six of 25 games this season, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Mercer has a point in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Mercer has an assist in four of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.
- Mercer has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mercer Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|25
|Games
|2
|10
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
