When the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, will Derek Ryan light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ryan stats and insights

Ryan has scored in one of 24 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Ryan has zero points on the power play.

Ryan averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 90 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:12 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 11:37 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:10 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.