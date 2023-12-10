Will Erik Haula Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 10?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Erik Haula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Haula stats and insights
- Haula has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Haula's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Haula recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|19:35
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-2
Devils vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
