The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Erik Haula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

  • Haula has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Haula's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5
11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

