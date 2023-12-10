The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Erik Haula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Haula's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.