Erik Haula will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers play at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. There are prop bets for Haula available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Erik Haula vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:20 per game on the ice, is 0.

Haula has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Haula has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Haula has an assist in five of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Haula's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Haula going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Haula Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 2 13 Points 1 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

