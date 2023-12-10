Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Looking to bet on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus this season, in 22:10 per game on the ice, is -4.

In six of 24 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bouchard has a point in 19 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Bouchard has an assist in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Bouchard has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 24 Games 2 27 Points 1 7 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

