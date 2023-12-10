Evan Bouchard Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 10
Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Looking to bet on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Evan Bouchard vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Bouchard Season Stats Insights
- Bouchard's plus-minus this season, in 22:10 per game on the ice, is -4.
- In six of 24 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Bouchard has a point in 19 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points five times.
- Bouchard has an assist in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Bouchard has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Bouchard Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|24
|Games
|2
|27
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|1
