Can we count on Evander Kane finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

  • Kane has scored in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Kane has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Kane's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:47 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 21:11 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.