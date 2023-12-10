Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
Can we count on Evander Kane finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Kane has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- Kane's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
