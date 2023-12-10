The Edmonton Oilers, with Evander Kane, are in action Sunday versus the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Oilers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In nine of 24 games this year, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Kane has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Kane has an assist in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kane goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 24 Games 1 19 Points 0 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

