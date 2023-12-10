Evander Kane Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 10
The Edmonton Oilers, with Evander Kane, are in action Sunday versus the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Oilers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Evander Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Kane Season Stats Insights
- Kane has averaged 18:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).
- In nine of 24 games this year, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 12 of 24 games this season, Kane has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Kane has an assist in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability that Kane goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.
- There is a 34.5% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Kane Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|24
|Games
|1
|19
|Points
|0
|11
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
