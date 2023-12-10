Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in eight of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

Zetterlund has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:57 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:41 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

