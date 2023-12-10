Fabian Zetterlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Zetterlund available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 17:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In eight of 27 games this year, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zetterlund has a point in nine games this year (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In four of 27 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zetterlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +28.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 27 Games 4 12 Points 0 8 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

