When the San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, will Filip Zadina find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadina stats and insights

Zadina has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Golden Knights this season in two games (five shots).

Zadina has scored one goal on the power play.

Zadina averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:12 Away W 5-4 OT 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 13:37 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:49 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.