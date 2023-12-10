Jack Hughes will be among those in action Sunday when his New Jersey Devils play the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Fancy a wager on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Hughes vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:43 per game on the ice, is 0.

In eight of 20 games this season Hughes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 14 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 58.8% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 20 Games 2 33 Points 2 10 Goals 0 23 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.