Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 10
Jack Hughes will be among those in action Sunday when his New Jersey Devils play the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Fancy a wager on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jack Hughes vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:43 per game on the ice, is 0.
- In eight of 20 games this season Hughes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Hughes has a point in 14 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- In 11 of 20 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.
- There is a 58.8% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hughes Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|20
|Games
|2
|33
|Points
|2
|10
|Goals
|0
|23
|Assists
|2
