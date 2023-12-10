Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 10?
Should you bet on Jacob MacDonald to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDonald stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, MacDonald has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
- On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
MacDonald recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|12:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
