Will James Hamblin Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on James Hamblin to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Hamblin stats and insights
- Hamblin has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Hamblin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 90 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Hamblin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:11
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|6:26
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|9:45
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|7:02
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
