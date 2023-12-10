Should you wager on Jan Rutta to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

Rutta is yet to score through 22 games this season.

In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rutta has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 20:04 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 6-5 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

