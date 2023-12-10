The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Bratt light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In eight of 25 games this season, Bratt has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Bratt has picked up four goals and 12 assists on the power play.

He has a 17.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flames 2 1 1 18:12 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 19:13 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:47 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:41 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:42 Home L 5-3

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

