Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 10
The New Jersey Devils, including Jesper Bratt, are in action Sunday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Bratt against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.
Jesper Bratt vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
|Devils vs Oilers Prediction
|Devils vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Oilers Player Props
|Devils vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Devils vs Oilers
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- Bratt has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- In eight of 25 games this season, Bratt has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 17 of 25 games this season, Bratt has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.
- Bratt has an assist in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Bratt's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Bratt Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|25
|Games
|2
|31
|Points
|3
|11
|Goals
|2
|20
|Assists
|1
