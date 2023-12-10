The New Jersey Devils, including Jesper Bratt, are in action Sunday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Bratt against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Jesper Bratt vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In eight of 25 games this season, Bratt has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 17 of 25 games this season, Bratt has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Bratt has an assist in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bratt's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 25 Games 2 31 Points 3 11 Goals 2 20 Assists 1

