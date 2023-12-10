For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, is Justin Bailey a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

Bailey is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.