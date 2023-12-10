Will Justin Bailey Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 10?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, is Justin Bailey a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bailey stats and insights
- Bailey is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
